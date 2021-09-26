A's edge AL West-leading Astros again on walk-off hit in 9th

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Mark Canha hit an RBI single with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Oakland Athletics again beat Houston with their final swing, edging the AL West-leading Astros 4-3 Sunday.

The A's swept the three-game series to move up in the playoff chase. They began the day four games behind AL wild card co-leaders Boston and New York by four games, with Toronto and Seattle also in the mix.

Alex Bregman homered for the Astros, whose magic number to clinch the division stayed at 2.

A day after Starling Marte hit a game-ending double to beat Houston 2-1 — with Elvis Andrus breaking his leg as he scored his winning run — the A's again struck in the ninth.

Sean Murphy led off with a single against Ryne Stanek (3-5) and Vimael Machin’s bunt popped past diving first baseman Yuli Gurriel for a hit, a passed ball moved both runners up.

Marte popped out and Matt Olson was intentionally walked before Ryan Pressly replaced Stanek. Canha, who had an RBI single in the seventh, hit Pressly’s first pitch off the wall in left-center.

The Astros missed a chance to take the lead in the ninth when Jose Siri was thrown out trying to score from first on Bregman’s bloop single. Siri, who reached on a one-out single, hesitated halfway to second, paused again as he headed to third, then was tagged out sliding into home following a strong relay throw from second baseman Tony Kemp.

Lou Trivino (7-7) retired three batters to win.

Trailing 3-1, the A’s scored twice off the Astros bullpen in the seventh. Marte had an RBI groundout and Canha’s two-out infield single drove in pinch-runner Skye Bolt.

Kemp finished with three hits.

The Astros were held hitless through the first four innings by Paul Blackburn before Jason Castro reached on an infield single. Castro scored on Siri’s infield single two batters later.

STARTING OFF

Blackburn retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced before the Astros broke up his no-hit bid. Blackburn allowed three hits and one run in five innings. Astros starter Jake Odorizzi gave up four hits and one run in four innings after being activated from the injured list before the game.

A’S HONOR EQUIPMENT MANAGER

Longtime A’s equipment manager Steve Vucinich, who is retiring after 54 years with the team, was honored with a framed No. 54 jersey during a pregame ceremony. The team later announced that the home clubhouse at the Coliseum will be renamed after Vucinich.

“I am overwhelmed and humbled,” Vucinich told the crowd. “I think I am rooted in Oakland as much as anybody.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Seth Martinez was optioned to the taxi squad.

Athletics: 2B Josh Harrison left the game with an undisclosed injury after the fifth inning. … Andrus was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left fibula suffered when he scored the winning run Saturday. It is unknown whether Andrus will require surgery. … INF Jed Lowrie was put on the IL with a sprained right wrist. … Reliever Sam Moll was activated from the paternity list. INF Vimael Machin was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

UP NEXT

Astros: Manager Dusty Baker has not announced a starter for Tuesday’s game against Tampa Bay.

Athletics: LHP Cole Irvin (10-14, 3.99) faces the Mariners for the fifth time this season after losing the previous four against Seattle.

