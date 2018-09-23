A's cut magic number to 1 with another walk-off win

Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty slides to score in front of Minnesota Twins' Trevor Hildenberger in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Piscotty scored on a walk-off wild pitch by Hildenberger. less Oakland Athletics' Stephen Piscotty slides to score in front of Minnesota Twins' Trevor Hildenberger in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. Piscotty scored on a ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP

Minnesota Twins' Trevor Hildenberger (39) walks off the field after throwing a walk-off wild pitch to Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Oakland, Calif. less Minnesota Twins' Trevor Hildenberger (39) walks off the field after throwing a walk-off wild pitch to Oakland Athletics' Matt Chapman in the ninth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Oakland, ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP

Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close A's cut magic number to 1 with another walk-off win 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Stephen Piscotty scored on Trevor Hildenberger's wild pitch in the ninth inning, and the Oakland Athletics cut their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to one with their second straight walk-off win over the Minnesota Twins, 3-2 on Saturday night.

Marcus Semien homered for Oakland, which opened a 7½-game lead over Tampa Bay for the AL's second wild card. The A's trail AL West-leading Houston by 3½ games and are 1½ games behind the New York Yankees, who clinched the first wild card earlier Saturday.

Oakland won Friday on Khris Davis' 10th-inning homer and took the first two games of the series against the Twins despite going hitless in 14 at-bats with runners in scoring position, including 10 on Saturday.

Seeking their first playoff appearance since losing to Kansas City in the 2014 wild-card game, the A's (94-61) moved 33 games over .500 for the first time since Sept. 24, 2003. Oakland is 60-25 since mid-June.

Piscotty doubled off Hildenberger (4-5) leading off the ninth, Ramon Laureano struck out, Semien reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jorge Polanco and pinch-hitter Matt Joyce was intentionally walked.

With the Twins utilizing a five-man infield, Mark Canha struck out in an 11-pitch at-bat. After Minnesota resumed a more normal defense, Hildenberger skipped a fastball past catcher Willians Astudillo, and Piscotty slid home ahead of Astudillo's throw.

Blake Treinen (9-2) retired three batters.

Je Mauer hit a sacrifice fly in the third off Mike Fiers, but Semien hit a two-run homer against Chase De Jong in the fifth. Astudillo had a tying single off Jeurys Familia in the sixth.

Astudillo had three hits for Minnesota, which has tied the team record of 15 walk-off losses, set in 1964.

MOVES

Twins: C Juan Graterol's contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester. RHP Ervin Santana was transferred to the 60-day DL.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: 3B Miguel Sano (lower left leg bruise) had an MRI that was inconclusive. Sano has played in one game since Sept. 4. ... 2B Logan Forsythe (knee inflammation) was held out of the lineup.

UP NEXT

The A's plan to start RHP Trevor Cahill (6-3, 3.77) for the first time since Sept. 9 in the series finale Sunday. Cahill has been out with a back strain after making his 19th start, his most since 2013. RHP Kyle Gibson (8-13, 3.78) starts for the Twins after allowing five runs and 11 hits in his last outing.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports