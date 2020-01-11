A's and Semein reach $13M, 1-year deal; 6 others agree

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Following a career year, Oakland Athletics shortstop Marcus Semien was rewarded Friday with a $13 million, one-year contract that avoids arbitration and gives him a raise of $7.1 million.

Semien played all 162 games for the first time in 2019 to help the A's win 97 games for a second straight season and the AL's top wild card. He finished third in MVP voting after putting up several personal bests: 33 homers and 92 RBIs while hitting .285.

Semien earned $5.9 million last year.

All seven of Oakland's arbitration-eligible players reached one-year agreements, including starting pitcher Sean Manaea and closer Liam Hendriks. Manaea got $3.75 million and Hendriks $5.3 million.

Manaea started Oakland’s wild-card loss to Tampa Bay last year, chosen over right-hander Mike Fiers.

It was the first career playoff start for Manaea at age 27 and it came after he missed nearly a year following shoulder surgery. The left-hander pitched a no-hitter in 2018 before the injury.

Manaea earned $3.15 million last season, coming back from the long rehab to go 4-0 with a 1.21 ERA in five September starts. He pitched a no-hitter against the eventual World Series champion Red Sox on April 21, 2018.

Hendriks became a key piece for A’s manager Bob Melvin late in games last season. The right-hander, who earned $2.15 million in 2019, is the former opener who became a reliable closer. He went 4-4 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 saves over a career-high 75 appearances spanning 85 innings. He turns 31 on Feb. 10.

Hendriks even got designated for assignment on June 25, 2018 — he has been through that almost a half-dozen times now — and then started Oakland's 7-2 wild-card loss at Yankee Stadium just more than three months later.

Outfielder and first baseman Mark Canha receives $4.8 million. Canha's versatility and steady bat were a big reason the A’s won 97 games for a second straight season. He filled in playing center field when Ramon Laureano was hurt, and in right replacing an injured Stephen Piscotty.

In a career-best 126 games — the 30-year-old Canha played at least 10 games at each outfield spot as well as first base and designated hitter — Canha posted career highs with 26 home runs and a .273 batting average to go with 58 RBIs. He earned $2.05 million last year.

Right-hander Chris Bassitt got a $2.25 million salary for 2020. He was a bright spot in Oakland’s rotation, going 10-5 with a 3.81 ERA over 25 starts and 28 overall outings spanning a career-best 144 innings. He returned for his first full major league season since Tommy John surgery in May 2016. He didn’t pitch in the big leagues in 2017, then made seven starts and 11 appearances in 2018. Bassitt made $565,000 in 2019.

Chad Pinder did everything but pitch and catch for the A’s while earning $565,000 in 2019 and now receives a boost to $2,025,000. He played all three outfield spots, every position in the infield and DH over 124 games. He hit .240 with 13 homers and 47 RBIs.

Outfielder Robbie Grossman, who receives a raise to $3,725,000 from $2 million last season, played 90 of his 138 games in left field and batted .240 with six homers and 38 RBIs.

