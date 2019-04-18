A's agree to new deal with slugger Khris Davis

Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis (2) salutes third base coach Matt Williams (4) as he nears third on a solo home run off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Chris Martin during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, April 12, 2019, in Arlington, Texas. Oakland won 8-6. less Oakland Athletics' Khris Davis (2) salutes third base coach Matt Williams (4) as he nears third on a solo home run off Texas Rangers relief pitcher Chris Martin during the eighth inning of a baseball game ... more Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP Photo: Jeffrey McWhorter, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close A's agree to new deal with slugger Khris Davis 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Athletics slugger Khris Davis has gotten the long-term deal he wanted.

The Athletics said Thursday they had agreed to terms with Davis on a contract the will keep him with the team through the 2021 season. The new deal covering 2020-21 adds $33.75 million, which brings him to $50.25 million over three years, a person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because terms of the deal had not been announced.

Davis hit a majors-best 48 home runs last season while setting a career high with 123 RBIs. He is leading the majors again with 10 home runs so far this season. He is batting .260 with 20 RBIs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports