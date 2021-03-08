A pandemic, a plan and a return to golf with no interruption

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan keeps the screenshot his daughters sent him as a tease one year ago. Now it's a reminder of how quickly celebration gave way to concern and uncertainty in a week like no other.
The photo is Monahan being interviewed by CNBC on Monday of The Players Championship to announce the tour's new multi-billion dollar media rights deal, while the ticker on the bottom of the TV shows stock prices in the biggest free fall since the 2008 recession.