A.J. Griffin has late surge, No. 7 Duke beats Virginia 65-61 HANK KURZ Jr., AP Sports Writer Feb. 23, 2022 Updated: Feb. 23, 2022 10:26 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A.J. Griffin incurred the ire of coach Mike Krzyzewski when he passed on an open 3-pointer late in the No. 7 Blue Devils' tight game at Virginia.
“What are you doing? Just shoot. Like, you should shoot all the time, whenever you get it, and you next shot is the first shot" Krzyzewski said he told Griffin, a freshman and one of the top long-distance shooters in the country.