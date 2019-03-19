49ers sign punter Justin Vogel to 1-year deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed punter Justin Vogel to a one-year contract.

The 49ers had been seeking a replacement after free agent Bradley Pinion signed with Tampa Bay last week and found their man on Monday.

Vogel spent the 2017 season with Green Bay after signing as an undrafted rookie. He had a 44.4-yard gross average and a 41.6-yard net average that ranked seventh in the NFL. He had 19 punts downed inside the 20 and just two touchbacks.

But the Packers drafted JK Scott in the fifth round last year and went in a different direction. Vogel spent training camp with Cleveland but was released before the season started.

The 49ers also announced that running back Raheem Mostert signed a three-year deal that he had agreed to terms on last week and that Dustin Little has been hired as the team's athletic trainer. Little spent the previous five years with Denver.

___

