49ers bring back DB Antone Exum Jr., put McKinnon on IR

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Defensive back Antone Exum Jr. and offensive lineman Matt Tobin have signed one-year contracts with the San Francisco 49ers.

The team also announced Monday that safety Marcell Harris and running back Jerick McKinnon were placed on the season-ending injured reserve list. McKinnon tore the ACL in his right knee on the final play of practice Saturday, a big blow after he signed a four-year, $30 million contract in free agency.

San Francisco signed offensive lineman Zack Golditch to the practice squad.

Exum Jr., rejoined the team two days after being cut. He was with the 49ers for training camp.

Tobin, released by New England on Saturday, played in 15 games for the Seahawks last season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL