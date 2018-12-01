3-way tie for lead in Bahamas with Woods at the bottom

Sweden's Henrik Stenson reacts after hitting from the sixteenth tee during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Sweden's Henrik Stenson reacts after hitting from the sixteenth tee during the first round of the Hero World Challenge at the Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. Photo: Dante Carrer, AP Photo: Dante Carrer, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close 3-way tie for lead in Bahamas with Woods at the bottom 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Tony Finau had a 5-under 67 that turned out to be good enough for a three-way tie for the lead Saturday in the Hero World Challenge.

Tiger Woods is overdoing his role as gracious tournament host. He shot even-par 72 to be 18th in the 18-man field.

Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm each had a 69 on another day of warms and mild breeze at Albany Golf Club. They joined Finau at 13-under 203.

But the tournament is wide open, and more than one player referenced Rickie Fowler's 61 last year to win. Gary Woodland had a 67 and, after being over par midway through the opening round, suddenly was just two shots behind.

As for Fowler, he had a 67 to pull within three shots.