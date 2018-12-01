https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/sports/article/3-way-tie-for-lead-in-Bahamas-with-Woods-at-the-13436959.php
3-way tie for lead in Bahamas with Woods at the bottom
Tony Finau had a 5-under 67 that turned out to be good enough for a three-way tie for the lead Saturday in the Hero World Challenge.
Tiger Woods is overdoing his role as gracious tournament host. He shot even-par 72 to be 18th in the 18-man field.
Henrik Stenson and Jon Rahm each had a 69 on another day of warms and mild breeze at Albany Golf Club. They joined Finau at 13-under 203.
But the tournament is wide open, and more than one player referenced Rickie Fowler's 61 last year to win. Gary Woodland had a 67 and, after being over par midway through the opening round, suddenly was just two shots behind.
As for Fowler, he had a 67 to pull within three shots.
