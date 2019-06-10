2nd horse in 2 days, 29th overall, dies at Santa Anita

FILE - In this March 5, 2019, file photo, a statue of Zenyatta stands in the paddock gardens area at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is supporting a state Senate bill that would give the California Horse Racing Board authority to quickly suspend a meet license to protect the health and safety of horses or riders. The announcement Thursday, May 30, 2019, comes amid deaths of 26 horses at Santa Anita since Dec. 26. less FILE - In this March 5, 2019, file photo, a statue of Zenyatta stands in the paddock gardens area at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom is supporting a state Senate bill that would ... more Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Photo: Jae C. Hong, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 2nd horse in 2 days, 29th overall, dies at Santa Anita 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A second horse in two days and 29th overall has died at Santa Anita, where management has chosen to continue racing for the rest of the current meet.

Truffalino collapsed in the final stages of the third race on turf Sunday. A track spokesman says the 3-year-old filly died of a heart attack.

She was trained by Hall of Famer Richard Mandella and was ridden by Joe Talamo. Truffalino had one win in six career starts and earnings of $53,602, according to Equibase.

A day earlier, Formal Dude pulled up in the 10th race and was vanned off the track after breaking down nearing the finish line. Tiago Pereira was aboard the favorite trained by Phil D'Amato. The 4-year-old gelding was winless in six career starts and had earnings of $15,127, according to Equibase. Formal Dude was euthanized.

The California Horse Racing Board has recommended that the track suspend the remaining days of its meet, which is set to end June 23. However, Santa Anita management has chosen to continue racing.