2B Sogard set for 1st playoff start with Rays in ALDS finale

HOUSTON (AP) — Eric Sogard is in Tampa Bay's lineup for the decisive Game 5 in the AL Division Series at Houston, the first start in nearly a month for the second baseman who has dealt with lingering right foot discomfort.

Sogard's only appearance this postseason before Thursday night's game was as a pinch-hitter in Game 1 on Friday, when he had an RBI single.

The Rays acquired Sogard in a trade from Toronto on July 28. He hit .266 with three homers and 10 RBIs in 37 games for Toronto during the regular season after hitting .300 with 10 homers and 30 RBIs in 73 games for the Blue Jays.

Sogard's last start was Sept. 14, and he made his final appearance in the regular season the following day as a pinch-hitter.

___

Tampa Bay Rays' Eric Sogard, left, celebrates with Ji-Man Choi after the Rays defeated the Oakland Athletics in an American League wild-card baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Tampa Bay Rays' Eric Sogard, left, celebrates with Ji-Man Choi after the Rays defeated the Oakland Athletics in an American League wild-card baseball game in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 2B Sogard set for 1st playoff start with Rays in ALDS finale 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports