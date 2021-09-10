20th anniversary of terrorist attacks marked by NY teams Sep. 10, 2021 Updated: Sep. 10, 2021 3:26 p.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2000, file photo, New York Yankees manager Joe Torre, right, greets New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine before the start of Game 1 of baseball's World Series at Yankee Stadium in New York. Sports teams will hold ceremonies Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Valentine, manager of the 2001 Mets, will throw a ceremonial first pitch to Torre, manager of the 2001 Yankees. MARK LENNIHAN/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2001, file photo, New York Mets catcher Mike Piazza wears the NYPD logo on his helmet as he takes the field in the top of the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves in New York. Sports teams will hold ceremonies Saturday, Sept.11, 2021, to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. MARK LENNIHAN/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE- In this Oct. 21, 2000, file photo, New York Mets manager Bobby Valentine, left, and New York Yankees manager Joe Torre give an interview prior to the start of a World Series baseball game in New York. Sports teams will hold ceremonies Saturday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Valentine, manager of the 2001 Mets, will throw a ceremonial first pitch to Torre, manager of the 2001 Yankees. JEFF ZELEVANSKY/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Zeile thought back 20 years, to the night baseball returned in New York following the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
“We put a small Band-Aid on a big wound for a couple of hours,” the retired Mets infielder said Friday. “To put the smiles on the faces of the people who were hurting and just make them relax for a couple hours and watch the national pastime come back, play ball, that made me feel that it was the right time to do it.”