Photo: Ben Curtis, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close

Image 1 of 6 Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning the women's singles final match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. Germany's Angelique Kerber celebrates winning the women's singles final match against Serena Williams of the United States, at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. Photo: Ben Curtis, AP

Image 2 of 6 Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a ball to Serena Williams of the US during the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Andrew Couldridge, Pool via AP) less Angelique Kerber of Germany returns a ball to Serena Williams of the US during the women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. (Andrew Couldridge, Pool ... more Photo: Andrew Couldridge, AP

Image 3 of 6 Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. Serena Williams of the United States returns the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. Photo: Tim Ireland, AP

Image 4 of 6 Serena Williams of the United States attempts to return the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. Serena Williams of the United States attempts to return the ball to Germany's Angelique Kerber during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. Photo: Ben Curtis, AP

Image 5 of 6 Germany's Angelique Kerber returns the ball to Serena Williams of the United States during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. Germany's Angelique Kerber returns the ball to Serena Williams of the United States during their women's singles final match at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Saturday July 14, 2018. Photo: Tim Ireland, AP