To the Editor:

Dear Editor Sandra, and Columnists Robert, Joe, and Jo Ann, this letter comes to thank you with a heart full of gratitude! Every week I read the Spectrum from cover to cover, but I save the Letters & Columns page for the proverbial Cherry on Top!

I anticipate reading and enjoying Robert's informative Science pieces, especially in relation to the natural world in New England, and Joe's humorous pieces with appealing viewpoints for everyone's enjoyment, and Jo Ann's pieces on self-reflection and nuggets of truth. I am never disappointed.

The Dec. 24 issue of the Spectrum contained these contributors' zeniths! Robert explained the winter solstice with data and quotes by experts in their fields. Joe urged us (the devoted readers), by his own life experience of suddenly losing his dad, to forgive others. And Jo Ann helped us to reconcile past losses by refocusing on the good memories and why they're so special.

All in all, we, the readers, will shift our perspectives to what's around us, in nature, and in relationships, and in circumstances. Just yesterday, I was able to turn a situation around. I had accidentally pulled out in front of someone who was kind enough to slow down and let me into the lane. I noticed that he turned into the same parking lot, so I sought him out. I apologized and thanked this young man for being so gracious. He smiled and said my car was like his wife's and he always wants her and their little kids to be safe. Honestly, it was an exceptional moment of gratitude for me! And maybe I would've missed it were it not for last week's columns. To quote Michael J. Fox in AARP, "...gratitude makes optimism sustainable."

Carol Allison

Kent