Contributed photo /

To the Editor:

Climate change has been in the news lately, and as per tradition of news, with a hovering air of doom and gloom. This phenomenon is made even worse on social media. One expects to see a small cloud of doom and gloom surrounding all the climate doomists, with perhaps the world's smallest violin playing for affect. And yet, what good does preaching the end of the world do? Studies have shown heighted levels of anxiety for children as young as middle school.