To the Editor:

Running for a local election requires effort and commitment. I have admiration for all those who raise their hand to make a difference.

I approach each election looking for the best candidate — regardless of party. I do my best to follow both sides to understand our options.

Those of us on social media have seen over the past month a campaign from the New Milford Democratic Town Committee that seems to be focused on driving people to vote through fear. Images of the national embarrassment of January 6 or Charlottesville have become the strategy.

I felt this campaign was distracting from who the candidates are. Why use fear versus amplifying the candidates and what they want to accomplish? So I shared my concern, pointing out that the campaign might actually cost votes and to reconsider a focus on the town. Rather than take the feedback, I was removed and can no longer view the page.

I hope that as a town, we can figure out how to stop the ever growing divide of right versus left. It is not about “your party” winning. It is about selecting good people, with good intentions, to make the good decisions we need them to make. I hope those that run this committee have the ability to take a pause and reflect, and come up with a better way forward — a way forward that unites.

The essence of politics is to debate, discuss, and disagree, but then come together, collaborate and align on a way forward that is best for those they serve. We need to get back to that.

I wish all the candidates luck and thank them for the effort it takes to make a difference for our town.

Heather Pedersen

April Drive