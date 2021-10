To the Editor:

The mayor’s office must stop revising the Town Council Agenda on the last day before a meeting. This lets the Republicans slip things in before anyone has a chance to hear about, study it or offer an opinion. Democratic Mayor (candidate) Ted Hine would be more open and inclusive.

Agendas for Council meetings, which must be sent out five days in advance, are light and vague, with few supporting documents. The Agenda is invariably amended on the Friday before Monday meetings, which avoids thoughtful consideration or debate.

As an example, the Council members voted on June 25 to spend a $2 million budget surplus from 2020 on items they had not discussed before that night. The public was excluded from the process so the Mayor could propose spending with no oversight, no debate and no public discussion.

With better budgeting there should not be these rich budget surpluses year after year. It has become a slick way to spend tax payer dollars on things they may not need, may not want and may not even know about.

Michael Anastas

Lake Point Drive