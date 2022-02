To the Editor:

The Republican led town government in New Milford needs to form a non-partisan committee to examine the stewardship of our undeveloped properties. For example, the East Street School would cost over $1 million to fix and make safe. Dakota Partners offered $1.6 million to purchase and convert it into much needed housing that would greatly increase our taxable base.

In 2019, I participated in a community study conducted by Pirie Associates financed by a grant from the State Historical Preservation Office. The East Street School report was never published. After months of trying to get a copy of the draft, I am filing a Freedom of Information Act to request the report.

Another valuable and underutilized property is the Pettibone Community Center. It represents enormous potential to serve the community but it is being allowed to deteriorate with insufficient funding for maintenance. This is an injustice. Town Council should make certain that Pettibone is maintained and improved as a resource as many other communities have done.

Michael Anastas

Lake Point Drive

New Milford