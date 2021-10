To the Editor:

I would like to strongly endorse Bruce Tuomala as Roxbury’s next First Selectman, along with Russ Dirienzo who has served many years on the Board of Selectmen.

Bruce brings new insight with his diverse career as a corporate executive, strategy consultant, government official, business owner, entrepreneur and board member. His conservative, libertarian values with an emphasis on personal responsibility is a great asset for being a first selectman. Additionally, Bruce has a strong network of contacts across the state, which will be of great value in protecting Roxbury from the aggressive efforts in Hartford to gain control over our local zoning and land use regulations.

As a long time resident of Roxbury and raising my family here in this beautiful rural unique community, I am confident that Roxbury will greatly benefit from the leadership of Bruce and Russ.

I urge all voters residing here to make your vote count for Bruce Tuomala and Russ Dirienzo who are “committed to:” Preserving and protecting Roxbury’s unique qualities; distinct attributes; maintaining Roxbury’s disciplined fiscal management, keeping our community safe, low taxes and utilizing a collaborative, non-partisan approach to governing.

David DeWitt

Southbury Road