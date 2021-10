Letter To The Editor:

In 1989, the state legislature created CGS 8-30g, the so-called Affordable Housing statute, which recommended, among other things, that 10 percent of all housing in a city or town be affordable. Some cities have achieved the 10 percent, but it is impractical in many small towns like Roxbury.

For the past 30 years, not much else has happened from the statute. But state legislative leaders have never stopped looking for opportunities to gain more control over local zoning and land use regulations.

Now, a new approach has emerged in Hartford. DesegregateCT, an activist non-profit, was formed in 2020 to promote increased supply and diversity of housing through more equitable local zoning and land use policy. For legislative leaders, this created opportunity. In the past session, they proposed at least four bills designed to increase Hartford’s control. By sprinkling different components from the DesegregateCT platform across these bills to see what would stick, they revealed a covert strategy to get them all into law over time. When HB 6017 passed in June, DesegregateCT said it was an important first step. Legislative leaders will not stop until they have all desired provisions into law and can control local zoning.

Most people I talk with in Roxbury aren’t aware of any of this.

This strategy is a direct long-term threat to Roxbury.

I’m running for First Selectman in part to protect the town from Hartford’s initiatives. We have a specific plan to proactively fight it. roxburyct.gop

One other thing. This isn’t about ideology. DesegregateCT is not a threat to Roxbury. Hartford is. This is about keeping Hartford out of Roxbury. We know what is best for us, not them. Roxbury has a choice in November. I ask for your vote.

Bruce R. Tuomala

Candidate For First Selectman Roxbury