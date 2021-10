To the Editor:

The list of Pete’s accomplishments as mayor is unprecedented. Never has a New Milford mayor had to deal with the life threatening challenges of the COVID-19 Pandemic in which Pete worked tirelessly to keep New Milford residents informed and safe.

As mayor, Pete, together with the many dedicated Town employees, successfully managed to reconstruct town government which has resulted in many great accomplishments for our residents. Pete’s business and financial acumen has helped steer New Milford to receive higher bond and credit ratings with fund balances at levels never before achieved.

Let’s all come together and support Pete and the Republican team, so as to continue to make New Milford the strong and vibrant community it is. Tom Morey

Housatonic Avenue