Jo Ann Jaacks: Yes, winter is here

/ Jo Ann Jaacks

My first clue was when I felt compelled to close the bedroom window. The second clue was when I woke up three hours later to put another sheet on the bed. The final clue was going to warm up the car and having to scrape all the windows twice, then sitting in the car for way longer than usual before driving with vision. That, and observing an alarmingly low temperature on the dashboard, convinced me to forego my usual outdoor walk, so I headed for my church.

I remember “walking in the church” with my husband during the winter, when it was too cold for our favorite walk in the park. After he passed, some of the parishioners walked with me.