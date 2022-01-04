Jo Ann Jaacks: Why writers write...my point of view

One of my editors recently shared with me, and two other columnists, a delightful missive from a reader praising us three. It’s always a thrill to hear from a reader and I want to thank Carol Allison for her kind words. I especially like the quote from Michael J. Fox in AARP that she noted: “Gratitude makes optimism sustainable.” I live by that doctrine every day and every day I express gratitude for everything I have. It lifts me up, and yes, makes me a diehard optimist.

In my early teens, I wrote a thin newsletter about the Beatles and got permission to make copies on my school’s mimeograph. I charged my readers about 25 cents for it and soon, I was mailing them to new readers who heard about it from friends. I did it for the fun of sharing my wild enthusiasm over my favorite band. Eventually, I received a cease and desist letter from an attorney who told me I could not use the name “The Beatles.” Heartbroken, I asked if I could use a drawing of their mop-tops instead. He thought about that for a minute, then said that could be done, so I carried on.