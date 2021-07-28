Jo Ann Jaacks: We all can learn something new

Recently, I learned not to let your cat lick your tiramisu unless you want to throw out a scatter rug. (I actually took it to the laundry and had them renew it, but still, lesson learned.)
I started out with one “pet” raven who showed up each morning just before sunrise, as did I. I named him/her Black Bird and tossed tortilla corn chips over the balcony, then made my own breakfast. Just a few days later, there was a companion raven, smaller and standing back until Black Bird began dining on chips. At last count, there were nine blackbirds hanging out beneath the balcony, patiently awaiting their turn at snaring a chip or two. Luckily, tortilla corn chips come in the super-large size and were on sale. I have a cupboard full of them.