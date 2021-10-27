Jo Ann Jaacks: The horrible, terrible, really bad day

/ Jo Ann Jaacks

I began my morning in the usual way: got my newspaper, got my mail at the post office, and headed out to the running track where I do fast walking on the outer track, which is intended for use by owners walking their dogs or parents pushing a stroller. It’s uplifting that I can beat the pace of any pooch so far, mostly because they stop to sniff or pee multiple times.

Halfway to the track, I heard loud noises from the car, and the ride seemed bumpier than usual even from all the road work going on. Another mile, and the loud noises were accelerating and the bumpy ride was quite pronounced. I decided to turn around and go home to get help with this. Another half-mile, the car was shaking, I smelled smoke, and saw in the rearview mirror that there was a black trail behind me. I pulled over in the first driveway which was on a dirt road.