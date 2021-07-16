Jo Ann Jaacks: Matchmaker, Matchmaker, Make me a Match

A friend who is gregarious, large on Facebook and kind, posted a while back that if any of his friends were looking for a little help making a match-up, he would be happy to lend a hand to find the perfect Significant Other. (He didn’t exactly say that; I’m paraphrasing.) Half-jokingly, I said I would be interested.
That never materialized, but it brought back my own memories of putting two people together. When I lived in south Florida, I became a notary public because it came in handy. Florida is one of only four states that give a notary public the extra responsibility of performing weddings. I “married” my boss, a good friend, and my favorite - my brother Andy who came down to Florida, as did my family members, for the nuptials. I got to admonish my wild younger brother that he should take his vows very seriously and cherish his new bride. My mother was like, “Amen, listen to your sister!”