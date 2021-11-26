Skip to main content
Jo Ann Jaacks: George Washington and I have a connection

Jaacks’ church

Jo Ann Jaacks / Contributed Photo

Every morning I am praying and fast-walking in my church. The sanctuary is always on high heat for the care of our magnificent organ with over 2,000 pipes, so I quickly take off my jacket. I start out early, flip on some lights, and by the time I’ve done 30 minutes of marching up and down the stairs to the altar, I switch it up by seeing how fast I can zig-zag in and out of the pews.

On the west side of the church, an impressive plaque proclaims: “This building, dedicated to the service of God, is presented to Saint Michael’s Parish in loving memory of Cora W. Towne, whose life was a blessing to all who came within her gracious influence, by her husband Henry R. Towne in 1919.”

According to Saint Michael’s historian, Martha Babbitt, “In 1919, (following the first three churches that did not last), Mr. Henry R. Towne offered to build a stone Gothic church in the memory of his wife, Cora W. Towne, who had died in 1917. His offer was accepted and the cornerstone of the present church was laid on June 6, 1920. The building was designed by Rossiter and Mueller, New York city architects. The church was consecrated on July 13, 1921.”

Nearly 100 years later, the original blueprint for the large west window was revived and a Massachusetts company specializing in stained glass windows brought it to life. The original prayer on the largest stained-glass window, facing the street, was engraved: “All ye servants of the Lord, Bless ye the Lord: Praise him and Magnify him forever.” I repeat that prayer out loud every time I pass it.

There is a long history of this church, in all its permutations over the decades, but my favorite is that during the Revolutionary War, according to Thomas Brown’s “A Short History and Visitor Guide to Saint Michael’s Parish in Litchfield Connecticut,” when General Washington passed through Litchfield in the Revolutionary War, the soldiers, to evince their attachment to him, threw a shower of stones at the windows of the church, he reproved them, saying: “I am a churchman, and wish not to see the church dishonored and desolated in this manner.”

If there is one take-away from this history, to me, it is that Episcopalians never give up. That is my motto as well. I also think we should always be mindful of our history and supportive of our changes and new directions. Pastor, blogger and author John Pavlovitz observed in his recent book “If God is Love, Don’t be a Jerk.”

My sentiments exactly, and I think George Washington would agree.