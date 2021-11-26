Jo Ann Jaacks: George Washington and I have a connection

Jo Ann Jaacks / Contributed Photo

Every morning I am praying and fast-walking in my church. The sanctuary is always on high heat for the care of our magnificent organ with over 2,000 pipes, so I quickly take off my jacket. I start out early, flip on some lights, and by the time I’ve done 30 minutes of marching up and down the stairs to the altar, I switch it up by seeing how fast I can zig-zag in and out of the pews.

On the west side of the church, an impressive plaque proclaims: “This building, dedicated to the service of God, is presented to Saint Michael’s Parish in loving memory of Cora W. Towne, whose life was a blessing to all who came within her gracious influence, by her husband Henry R. Towne in 1919.”