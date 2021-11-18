Jo Ann Jaacks: Flying through the air

I’ve been aware of Airbnb for some time. I even researched interesting destinations for a weekend getaway with my husband once we moved to New England. We both immediately preferred bed and breakfast lodging as opposed to a hotel or non-present hosts.
I used a website for the purpose of comparing all the available B&Bs in the area. Each one was unique because it was someone’s house. There was a personal touch of directly booking on the phone with the owners, they greeted you upon arrival and for breakfast and asked how you wanted your eggs done. Our little dog was welcome in a lot of them and most owners had their own pet.