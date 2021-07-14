Charles Cody: Kent residents joined forces to remove a large Oak tree across Route 7 Charles Cody July 14, 2021 Updated: July 14, 2021 12:29 p.m.
KENT — Local residents joined forces recently to remove a large oak tree which, after being struck by lightning, fell completely across Route 7, blocking both the north and southbound lanes just north of the town where it intersects with Greenwoods Road.
It barely missed the live power lines and traffic in both directions came to a complete standstill.