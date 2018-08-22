Zimbabwe court to hear opposition party's election challenge

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe's Constitutional Court on Wednesday is set to hear the main opposition party's challenge to the results of last month's historic presidential election.

The opposition claims the vote had "gross mathematical errors." It seeks a fresh election or a declaration that its candidate Nelson Chamisa is the winner of the July 30 vote.

Zimbabwe's electoral commission has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa narrowly won with 50.8 percent of the vote, avoiding a runoff. Chamisa received 44.3 percent.

The election was the first after the fall of longtime leader Robert Mugabe. Many hoped the peaceful vote launched a new era but two days later six people were killed when the military swept into the capital to disperse opposition protesters.

Western election observers and diplomats condemned the "excessive" use of force.