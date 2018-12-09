Yemen rebel leader seeks torture probe, cites AP report

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A top leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels has called for an investigation after The Associated Press found evidence of extreme torture in Houthi-run lockups.

Thousands have been imprisoned by the Houthi militia during Yemen's civil war. An AP investigation found some detainees were scorched with acid, forced to hang from their wrists for weeks at a time or had their faces smashed with batons.

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, head of the Supreme Revolutionary Council, said Sunday that authorities should examine the AP report.

He says they should "deal with any of the incidents, if proven correct, in accordance with Yemeni law, (and act) against any of the people who committed them." He says torture is "unforgivable" by Yemeni law and rules of faith.

Sweden is hosting talks among Yemen's warring sides.