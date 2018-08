A girl gets her face painted with colors of the national flag to celebrate the 71st Independence Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Pakistanis commemorated its independence from British colonial ... more

A girl gets her face painted with colors of the national flag to celebrate the 71st Independence Day in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Pakistanis commemorated its independence from British colonial rule in 1947. less

Pakistan youth ride on a motorbike with a huge national flag during rally to mark the country's Independence Day, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018. The anniversary comes amid political change with ... more

Pakistan youth ride on a motorbike with a huge national flag during rally to mark the country's Independence Day, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018. The anniversary comes amid political change with a new government taking over this week following the July 25 general elections. Pakistan gained independence when British left India and split the subcontinent in 1947. less

Image 3 of 11

People celebrate to mark the country's Independence Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018. Millions of Pakistanis celebrate the 71st Independence Day from British rule.

People celebrate to mark the country's Independence Day in Lahore, Pakistan, Tuesday, Aug 14, 2018. Millions of Pakistanis celebrate the 71st Independence Day from British rule.

Photo: K.M. Chaudary, AP