Who will choose the next UK leader? Mostly older white men

FILE - In this two photo file combo image, Jeremy Hunt, left, and Boris Johnson, right, pictured outside 10 Downing Street, who are the final two contenders for leadership of the Conservative Party, it is announced Thursday June 20, 2019. Following elimination votes Britain's Conservative Party members will vote for the final two contenders with the winner due to replace Prime Minister Theresa May as party leader and prime minister. less FILE - In this two photo file combo image, Jeremy Hunt, left, and Boris Johnson, right, pictured outside 10 Downing Street, who are the final two contenders for leadership of the Conservative Party, it is ... more Photo: Matt Dunham, Frank Augstein, AP Photo: Matt Dunham, Frank Augstein, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Who will choose the next UK leader? Mostly older white men 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

LONDON (AP) — There's an election underway to choose Britain's next prime minister, but only one in 400 people gets a vote. And most of those are well-off older white men.

The country's next leader will be chosen by about 160,000 members of the governing Conservative Party in a runoff between two candidates: former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and current Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt. They were winnowed down from a field of 10 contenders by Conservative party lawmakers.

The Conservatives are choosing a new leader — who will also become the next prime minister — as the U.K. Parliament is deadlocked and Britain's departure from the EU has been delayed until Oct. 31. But this key choice is being made by a group that does not represent British voters as a whole.