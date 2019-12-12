https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/world/article/Wealthy-German-family-gives-millions-to-Holocaust-14900673.php Wealthy German family gives millions to Holocaust survivors David Rising, Associated Press Updated 12:03 am EST, Thursday, December 12, 2019 Most Popular 1 Bethel sexual assault case continued 2 Adams honored last Friday 3 Kent to hold hearing on proposed new cell tower next month 4 Letter: Urges individuals to display more ‘respect’ 5 5 ways to refresh your home for the holidays 6 Lyon sworn in as Connecticut lawyer 7 Remembering View Comments © 2019 Hearst Communications, Inc.