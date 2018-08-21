Wallet lost decades ago finally returned to soldier's family





In this August 20, 2018 photo, the lost wallet of Robert McCusker, a war veteran who served in World War II and Korea, is displayed with its contents on a kitchen table in Dover, N.H. McCusker lost his wallet almost 65 years ago in France. It was found at a construction site and returned to his family in New Hampshire.

In this August 20, 2018 photo, Sharon McCusker Moore and her brother Steven McCusker pose with their father's long lost wallet and its contents in Dover, N.H. Robert McCusker, a war veteran who served in World War II and Korea, lost his wallet almost 65 years ago in France. It was found at a construction site and returned to his family in New Hampshire.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A war veteran's wallet stolen almost 65 years ago on his return from the Korean War has been found and returned to a New Hampshire family.

Relatives recalled Robert McCusker, also a veteran of World War II, telling them about having the duffel back stolen in 1953 on his way home. They never expected to see any of its contents.

The wallet was found about two months ago in the basement of a building undergoing renovation in Châtellerault, France. The building's owner, Patrick Caubet, pulled it from a gravel pile and noticed old military photos. He tracked down relatives through Facebook. McCusker died in the 1980s.

The wallet, containing military papers, McCusker's Massachusetts driver's license, was returned to the family in July.