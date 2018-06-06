Voulez-vous un souvenir? French presidency launches brand





PARIS (AP) — The French presidency plans to sell its own branded mugs, pens and other souvenirs to help finance renovations in the 18th century Elysee palace.

The presidency said Wednesday it has registered its brand and seeks bids for a licensing partnership to sell products.

Until now, the Elysee's souvenirs were sold only when the palace was open to visitors once a year. They also have been used as gifts for the president's guests.

The presidency now wants to define a marketing strategy and have better visibility.

French media report that an online shop could open by September to sell the products, which would be a first.

The cost of the palace renovations is estimated at 100 million euros ($117 million) over the next seven years.