Vote counting starts in Afghan elections, marred by violence

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Vote counting has started in Afghanistan following chaotic parliamentary elections marred by violence, technical glitches and unprecedented delays.

Despite attacks that killed 50, including many children, roughly 4 million Afghans out of 8.8 registered voters cast their ballots over the two-day voting.

In southern Kandahar province, voting is to take place next Saturday, after polls there were postponed for a week following an attack that killed two senior Afghan officials, including the powerful provincial police chief, Gen. Abdul Raziq.

Unofficial election results are not expected before mid-November and official results sometime in December.

In other developments, Afghan forces raided a village in eastern Nangarhar province on Monday, saying seven insurgents were killed. Locals said five civilians died. The governor, Hayatullah Hayat, promised an investigation.