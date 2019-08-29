Villagers say they're tired of living dangerously in Kashmir

Pakistani police officers try to stop protesters from reaching the Line of Control between Pakistan and Indian Kashmir, at the border town of Chakoti, in Pakistani Kashmir, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019. Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan since they won independence from British colonialists in 1947. They have fought two wars over its control.

CHAKOTHI, Pakistan (AP) — Villagers in Chakothi in Pakistan-controlled Kashmir say they are frustrated with living in constant fear of fighting along the heavily militarized frontier in the disputed region.

Their situation has been exacerbated since India's government imposed a security lockdown and communications blackout in the Indian-controlled sector.

The Indian government on Aug. 5 downgraded the region's autonomy, raising tensions with Pakistan and touching off anger in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir.

Journalists were escorted to the village in Pakistan-held Kashmir by the military to show them the plight of villagers living along the frontier.