Vietnam floods kill 3, threaten to submerge parts of Hanoi









Photo: Hau Dinh, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 An aerial view of flooded village in Chuong My district, Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. High seasonal floods have killed three people and threat to submerge Vietnam's capital. An aerial view of flooded village in Chuong My district, Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. High seasonal floods have killed three people and threat to submerge Vietnam's capital. Photo: Hau Dinh, AP Image 2 of 3 An aerial view of flooded village in Chuong My district, Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. High seasonal floods have killed three people and threat to submerge Vietnam's capital. An aerial view of flooded village in Chuong My district, Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. High seasonal floods have killed three people and threat to submerge Vietnam's capital. Photo: Hau Dinh, AP Image 3 of 3 An aerial view of flooded village in Chuong My district, Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. High seasonal floods have killed three people and threat to submerge Vietnam's capital. An aerial view of flooded village in Chuong My district, Hanoi, Vietnam on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. High seasonal floods have killed three people and threat to submerge Vietnam's capital. Photo: Hau Dinh, AP Vietnam floods kill 3, threaten to submerge parts of Hanoi 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Officials say seasonal floods have killed three people and threaten to submerge parts of Vietnam's capital.

They said Tuesday that two children and a man drowned the previous day in Chuong My district, a suburb of Hanoi, where water has overflowed one bank of the Bui River and engulfed several villages.

On the other side of the river, sand bags have been piled for 10 kilometers (6 miles) to prevent water in a dike from spilling into the inner city of the capital, Hanoi, which has a population of 7.5 million.

Weather forecasters predict more rain upstream, further swelling the Bui River.