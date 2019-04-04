Victorious Algerian protesters want other officials out

A man reads a newspaper headlining Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resignation, Wednesday April 3, 2019 in Algiers. Algeria's Constitutional Council met Wednesday to confirm President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's resignation, as rattled international partners watch closely to see what's next for this gas-rich country and key player in the global fight against terrorism.

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Algerian protesters who succeeded in pushing out longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika now want other key officials to leave too.

Demonstrators are planning new nationwide protests Friday to call for the departure of the men who head Algeria's government, legislature and constitutional court.

They're dubbed "the three Bs" — Prime Minister Noureddine Bedoui, Constitutional Council President Tayeb Belaiz, and upper house of parliament president Abdelkader Bensalah.

But constitutional experts warn that forcing the three men out would leave a power vacuum. The protest movement hasn't unified around a single alternative plan to govern Africa's largest country and replace a leadership seen as corrupt and repressive.

Bouteflika resigned this week under pressure from protesters and the powerful army chief. Ally Bensalah is expected to take over as interim leader.