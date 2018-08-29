Venezuelans find US asylum surprisingly elusive

This undated photo made available by Hosseph Calderon shows his brother Helegner Tijera Calderon, a Venezuelan army officer who deserted the military and joined the opposition, in Merida, Venezuela. Moreno, fled to the U.S. in search of asylum but was rejected by an immigration judge. He’s being held at an immigration detention facility in New Mexico pending a final removal order or a last-minute reprieve. (Hosseph Calderon via AP) less This undated photo made available by Hosseph Calderon shows his brother Helegner Tijera Calderon, a Venezuelan army officer who deserted the military and joined the opposition, in Merida, Venezuela. Moreno, ... more Photo: Hosseph Calderon, AP

This Aug. 22, 2018 photo shows Marcos Guada's his transfer notification and passport inside his room at a hotel in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. Back in Venezuela this summer, Guada, now 50, wasn’t going to take any chances even if the immigration judge back in the U.S. didn’t think he was in imminent danger. In three days, he boarded a plane and flew to the Dominican Republic, where he is living with his son. less This Aug. 22, 2018 photo shows Marcos Guada's his transfer notification and passport inside his room at a hotel in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. Back in Venezuela this summer, Guada, now 50, ... more Photo: Tatiana Fernandez, AP

In this Aug. 22, 2018 photo, Marcos Guada poses for a portrait inside his room at the hotel he is temporarily staying, in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. He fled Venezuela in 2010, after government supporters attacked his home with rocks and broke down the door, eventually making his way to Laredo, Texas, where he was detained nearly three months. “I was looking to save my life,” Guada recalls of his decision to leave. “My life was in danger.” less In this Aug. 22, 2018 photo, Marcos Guada poses for a portrait inside his room at the hotel he is temporarily staying, in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic. He fled Venezuela in 2010, after ... more Photo: Tatiana Fernandez, AP

This Dec. 2016 selfie photo taken by Venezuelan Marcos Guada shows him at a friend's home near Oleta River State Park in Miami, Florida. Guada was a businessman back in Venezuela who was active in opposition campaigns in the northern state of Carabobo. (Marcos Guada via AP) less This Dec. 2016 selfie photo taken by Venezuelan Marcos Guada shows him at a friend's home near Oleta River State Park in Miami, Florida. Guada was a businessman back in Venezuela who was active in opposition ... more Photo: Marcos Guada, AP





MIAMI (AP) — One was a Venezuelan army officer who deserted and joined the opposition. The other, a political activist who says he had to flee after pro-government forces attacked his home. They ended up in the U.S., among thousands of their countrymen seeking asylum in what seemed like an obvious place to do so.

But both men have been turned away, learning a hard lesson about the limits of asylum in the U.S. even for people from a collapsing country whose government the Trump administration has condemned.

Helegner Tijera Moreno, the ex-army officer, is being held at an immigration detention facility in New Mexico pending a removal order after a judge rejected his asylum claim. The other man, Marcos Guada, was repatriated to Venezuela in July but fled to the Dominican Republic.