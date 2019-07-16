Venezuelan migrants take arepas to new lands amid crisis

In this June 11, 2019 photo, a food server shows a Venezuelan arepa made with Colombian ingredients at the "Arepas Cafe" fast food restaurant in Bogota, Colombia. Venezuelans like to jest that their beloved arepas are so widely consumed that babies come out of the womb with the corn flatbreads already in hand. Now, as millions flee their homeland's turmoil, they are taking Venezuela's most ubiquitous dish with them. less In this June 11, 2019 photo, a food server shows a Venezuelan arepa made with Colombian ingredients at the "Arepas Cafe" fast food restaurant in Bogota, Colombia. Venezuelans like to jest that their beloved ... more Photo: Fernando Vergara, AP Photo: Fernando Vergara, AP Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close Venezuelan migrants take arepas to new lands amid crisis 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

BOGOTÁ, Colombia (AP) — Venezuelans like to jest that their beloved arepas are so widely consumed that babies come out of the womb with the corn flatbreads already in hand.

Now, as millions flee their homeland's turmoil, they are taking Venezuela's most ubiquitous dish with them.

Humble street stalls and sit-down restaurants serving arepas are popping up throughout the streets of Colombia's capital and in cities around the world, where many are finding the white corn flour patties an ideal means for gaining their footing in a foreign nation. Others are exchanging traditional fillings for local flavors in a nod to their adopted countries.

The arepa's surge on the world stage comes as its consumption steadily declines back home amid a punishing financial crisis.

___

Follow Christine Armario on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/cearmario