Venezuela's wealthy beat water crisis drilling private wells





In this June 7, 2018 photo, Carmen Rivero fills her washing machine with a bucket of water at her home during water shortages in the Petare shantytown of Caracas, Venezuela. Rivero said water is a source of celebration when it flows, and anger when it doesn't, which is most of the time.

FILE - In this April 27, 2018 file photo, a demonstrator from Las Minitas shantytown holds up a poster that reads in Spanish "Four weeks without water" after water service was suspended, on the Prados del Este highway in the Santa Fe neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela's meltdown has been accelerating under President Nicolas Maduro's rule, prompting masses of people to abandon the nation in frustration at shortages of food and medicine, street violence, rampant blackouts, and now sputtering faucets.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A collapsing water system is prompting families in wealthy enclaves of Venezuela's capital to drill illegal wells so they can flush and wash without thinking twice.

Anger is growing as the water system crumbles along with the socialist-run economy.

In just one tony Caracas neighborhood, a group of neighbors hired a firm to drill a water well next to their apartment building early this year. At least three more buildings on the tree-lined street have since hired the same engineer.

But it's a solution far out of reach for Caracas' hillside slums, where poor residents instead are taking to the streets in protest.

Venezuela's meltdown has been accelerating, prompting masses of people to abandon the nation in frustration at food shortages, street violence, rampant blackouts — and now sputtering faucets.