Unable to vote, Palestinians shrug off Israel's elections

In this Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 photo, Palestinian Barhoum Saleh gives an interview at his roadside mechanic shop, near the West Bank Israeli settlement of Elkana, west of Qalqiliya. Saleh is among the 2.5 million Palestinians in the West Bank who have no voice in choosing Israel's next government and no control over whether it decides to annex part or all of the occupied territory, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to do.

MAS'HA, West Bank (AP) — The 2.5 million Palestinians living in the West Bank are unable to vote in Israel's elections next week, which could determine whether it annexes parts of the occupied territory and places their dreams of an independent state even further out of reach.

The Palestinians expect little change regardless of who wins.

Some say they even prefer Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's strident nationalism to a center-left government that might cloak the same policies in the guise of a peace process.

Netanyahu's close ties to President Donald Trump have delivered major gains for the Israeli right but have alienated many of Israel's traditional supporters in the U.S., including many Democrats and Jewish Americans.

With the peace process halted, many Palestinians have little hope of getting a state of their own anytime soon.