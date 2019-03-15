US urges Albania opposition to act peacefully at rally

Protesters burn tyres outside the parliament building during an anti-government rally , in Tirana , Albania, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Albania's opposition holds a rally calling for a new parliamentary election and accusing the government of corruption and links to organized crime.

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — The United States has warned Albania's opposition against using or inciting violence at a rally this weekend.

The center-right Democratic Party-led opposition is holding a rally on Saturday to demand the government's resignation and is accusing the Cabinet of corruption.

Opposition lawmakers, who have relinquished their seats in parliament, have rejected calls for dialogue from Socialist Prime Minister Edi Rama and from the U.S. and European Union.

In a statement Friday, the U.S. embassy said the opposition has "relinquished their obligations."

Recent rallies have turned violent, with police deploying tear gas.