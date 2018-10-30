US trial for 'El Chapo' set to begin next month

FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo provided by U.S. law enforcement, authorities escort Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, center, from a plane to a waiting caravan of SUVs at Long Island MacArthur Airport, in Ronkonkoma, N.Y. Judge Brian Cogan denied a defense request on Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018 to delay the trial so it could have more time to review a mountain of evidence. (U.S. law enforcement via AP, File) less FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2017 file photo provided by U.S. law enforcement, authorities escort Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, center, from a plane to a waiting caravan of SUVs at Long Island MacArthur Airport, in ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close US trial for 'El Chapo' set to begin next month 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW YORK (AP) — A U.S. judge is keeping the trial of notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman on schedule to begin next month.

Judge Brian Cogan denied a defense request on Tuesday to delay the trial so it could have more time to review a mountain of evidence.

The judge said jury selection will take place next week as previously planned. He said jurors will hear opening statements on Nov. 13.

Guzman has pleaded not guilty to charges that his cartel laundered billions of dollars and oversaw a ruthless campaign of murders and kidnappings.

The trial in federal court in Brooklyn is expected to last up to four months under tight security. It will feature the testimony of several cooperators about multiple killings.