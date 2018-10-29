US to press patrols in disputed sea, China warns 'meddlers'

Philippine Armed Forces Chief Gen. Carlito Galvez Jr., left, and Adm. John Richardson, chief of Naval Operations of the U.S. Navy, shake hands prior to a news conference following their meeting Monday, Oct. 29, 2018 at Camp Aguinaldo in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines. The U.S. Navy will continue patrolling the disputed South China Sea even after a Chinese destroyer came dangerously close to one of its ships during a "freedom of navigation" sail-by near a contested reef.

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — An official says the U.S. Navy will continue patrolling the disputed South China Sea after a Chinese destroyer came dangerously close to one of its ships during a "freedom of navigation" sail-by near a contested reef.

Admiral John Richardson, who heads U.S. naval operations, said in a news conference with Philippine military officials in Manila on Monday that such patrols highlight the U.S. position against "illegitimate maritime claims."

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a separate news conference that some "non-regional countries" are stirring up trouble in the disputed waters and "have been showing off their force."

Wang said China and Southeast Asian nations should guard against foreign interference, in a reference to repeated Chinese allegations of U.S. meddling in an Asian territorial dispute.