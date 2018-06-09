US military: 4 soldiers wounded in Somalia treated, in Kenya

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — The U.S. military says four service members who were wounded in an extremist attack in Somalia that killed one special operations soldier have been treated and discharged.

A U.S. Africa Command statement says the four wounded are now in the care of the U.S. Embassy medical team in neighboring Kenya. They await transport "for additional medical evaluation."

Names of the soldiers have not been released while the U.S. notifies next of kin.

U.S. troops with Somali and Kenyan forces came under mortar and small-arms fire Friday in Jubaland. One "partner force member" also was wounded.

This was the first public announcement of a U.S. military combat death in Africa since four U.S. service members were killed in a militant ambush in the West African nation of Niger in October.