US chastises Guyana for honoring suspect in terror plot

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — The U.S. government has chastised the South American country of Guyana for honoring the life of a former politician convicted of plotting to blow up fuel tanks at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.

The U.S. said in a statement Monday that the resolution upholding the life and work of Abdul Kadir was an "insensitive and thoughtless act" that disregarded the gravity of his actions.

Kadir and three other men were sentenced to life in prison in the U.S. in 2010. Kadir died last year and was buried in the bauxite mining city of Linden, where he once served as mayor.

The former civil engineer and former member of Parliament maintained he was set up by government informants and had no intention of carrying out the alleged plot.