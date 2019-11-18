https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/world/article/US-Egypt-could-face-sanctions-over-Russia-14843263.php
US: Egypt could face sanctions over Russia warplanes
DUBAI (AP) — A senior U.S. official is warning Egypt that if it purchases Russian fighter jets it risks American sanctions.
R. Clarke Cooper, the State Department’s assistant secretary in the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, made the comment to journalists on the sidelines of the biennial Dubai Airshow.
Cooper said: "It puts them at risk of sanctions and it puts them at risk of loss of future acquisition."
